Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open for 2-way traffic of LMVs, 1-way traffic of HMVs towards Jammu

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Tuesday Jammu- Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for one and a half hours due to the closure of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

They said traffic movement remained slow on account of only the availability of a single road stretch at Dalwass near Nashri and due to the breakdown of five heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

They further said movement of traffic remained slow on NH-44 due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock. Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway. They said heavy vehicles headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.