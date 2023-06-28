Srinagar-Jammu NH remains partially open

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium and heavy vehicles on Wednesday.

However, movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal too due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, Seri, Kelamorh, and other places.

Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban and Udhampur said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks), and oil and gas tankers were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Wednesday. They said convoys of trucks are heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner. Jammu-bound heavy trucks were also seen plying on highway. Traffic officials here said subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger Light Motor Vehicles, and private cars would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut-off timings on Thursday.

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund through Banihal Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Thursday. A traffic police official late Wednesday evening said that the highway is open for both side traffic.