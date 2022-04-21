SSP Ramban chairs security review meeting

Ram ban: Superintendent of Police, Ramban , Mohita Sharma chaired the security review meeting at district police office Ramban in view of forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narenda Modi to Samba and Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting was attended by Brigadier 11 Sector, Rashtrya Riffles (RR), and commanding officers of Army, paramilitary forces CRPF, Sub Divisional Police Officers, DSP, CID Special Branch, Territorial Army and Intelligence Bureau officers.
During the meeting, Superintendent of Police briefed all the officers attending the meeting about the prevailing security scenario in District Ramban and apprised them about the need to be extra vigilant on the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister in Samba.