SSP Traffic Mohita Sharma has narrow escape as boulder hits highway

Ramban: Despite intermittent triggering of rolling stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch and at Shalgari, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMvs) for Jammu on Sunday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 35 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, and Shalgari Chambalwass.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of some HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that despite the intermittent triggering of rolling stones on Mehar and Cafeteria stretches, hundreds of LMVs crossed this stretch on a one-by-one basis for their respective destinations.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir after three days crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner.