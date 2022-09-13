Stakeholders consultation meeting held on J&K Biodiversity Action Plan

He added that in order to accomplish the activities proposed under BSAP all stakeholders are required to evaluate the proposed strategies at their end and carry out the desired actions like financial planning, understanding the priorities, facilitating the availability of adequate resources for meeting the expected outcomes in BSAP.

Chairman apprised that the final draft of J&K BSAP has been submitted to the government for consideration. He highlighted that BSAP comprises 11 themes, 38 strategies and 161 activities covering all the aspects of conservation of biodiversity and involves all the major departments to play a role towards biodiversity conservation. He also apprised that the earlier draft BSAP underwent elaborate refining and review. He mentioned that the BSAP will be a key document in years to come keeping in view the vulnerability of J&K to climate change and its linkage to biodiversity.

Earlier, Asaf Mehmood Sagar gave a brief background about the process involved in preparation of BSAP and the efforts being made by the Biodiversity Council to refine the document.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process for making a draft of BSAP for Jammu and Kashmir was initiated in the year 2020 and “The Celestial Earth” was assigned this task for developing BSAP.

The BSAP was developed in the backdrop of the national guideline issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in 1999 to develop national as well as State Level Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan.