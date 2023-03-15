Statehood, security of land, jobs our primary objectives: Azad

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that restoration of statehood and security of land and jobs is the primary objectives of his party.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public gathering at Zaloora in Sopore. Azad stated that DPAP will never cheat the people of Jammu and Kashmir with deceit and lies. He said that he will work day and night to ensure every person of the UT reaps the dividends of peace and development.
“I will not cheat my own people with deceit and lies unlike successive regimes did in the past. My priority is to restore security of people, ensure overall development takes place and whole UT is progressing socio-economically,” he said.
Azad appreciated his workers for taking out on streets peacefully over the land eviction process by the government.
“It was our party that took to the streets peacefully to protest the forcible eviction of people from the state and Kaichari land. We also stood against the property tax imposed by the government,” he said, adding that they also stand by the aspirants of JKSSB who have been protesting for the removal of the contract with blacklisted APTECH. Azad said that if his party is elected to power, he will bring laws that secures the jobs and land for the locals.
“We demand the immediate restoration of statehood and our party will continue to fight for it in addition.If our party emerges victorious in the upcoming elections, the jobs and land shall be secured through legislation,” he said.
“Article 35 A was taken away. There were two main rights for the people of J&K because under that we have to restore land and job rights. But, that can be done only through an assembly, by passing a law in the assembly so that outsiders cannot get employment or land here,” the former Chief Minister said
He added that he and his party colleagues do not fear anyone and will rid J&K of the currently prevalent system. “We do not fear anyone, we do not fear any raids, we are not afraid of being jailed. We have not done anything in our life to fear either the central government or the state government,” Azad added.
He said his track record as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is in front of people. “People are witnesses to the holistic development of the erstwhile state when I was the chief minister. I changed the complete landscape of Jammu Kashmir with hundreds of projects sanctioned and later executed in triple shifts. Jammu and Kashmir deserves again the same era since the poor and incompetent governance has left people dejected and disappointed,”Azad said.