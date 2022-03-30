Sterlite Power gets LoI for transmission project in J&K

New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has received a letter of intent (LoI) to set up an electricity transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir.

The project has been awarded to Sterlite Power through a tariff-based competitive bidding process (TBCB), a company statement said.

The leading power transmission developer has received the letter of intent from Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited to build, own, operate and maintain a critical transmission project in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 35 years, it added.

The project comprises a 400/132kV GIS substation at Kishtwar and 400 KV LILO (line in line out) of approximately 10 route kilometres of Kishenpur - Dulhasti transmission line at the Kishtwar substation.