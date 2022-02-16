Stray animals pose threat to highway commuters

Ramban: The stray animals in Banihal, Ramban, and Maitra are posing a threat to the commuters on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Locals said that the municipal committees of Banihl and Ramban had failed to find the solution to the ever-increasing stray animals in Banihal and Ramban towns, especially on the highway and on the old alignment of the highway passing from Ragunath Temple to Karool via Maitra.