State
Stray animals pose threat to highway commuters
Ramban: The stray animals in Banihal, Ramban, and Maitra are posing a threat to the commuters on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Locals said that the municipal committees of Banihl and Ramban had failed to find the solution to the ever-increasing stray animals in Banihal and Ramban towns, especially on the highway and on the old alignment of the highway passing from Ragunath Temple to Karool via Maitra.
Karnail Singh, a local, said stray animals pose a threat of road accidents on the highway.
He said that the stray animals sit in the middle of the national highway and the drivers plying their vehicles while trying to save the stray animals, lose control over the wheel, causing accidents.