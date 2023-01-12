‘Strengthen village institutions of Numberdar, Chowkidar for better coordination on ground’

Jammu: In a meeting with Revenue Authorities, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasised upon them about the need for strengthening of traditional and vital village institutions of Numberdar and Chowkidar throughout J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and many other concerned officers.

Some of the officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta maintained that the positions of Numberdar and Chowkidar are very significant in terms of better coordination at grassroots level and can’t be kept vacant at the peril of common masses. He termed them as a link between the people and administration therefore the instruments of empowering rural population.