Strengthening Anti-Infiltration Grid | 607 posts created for 42 BPPs in J&K

Jammu: J&K Home Department Thursday sanctioned the creation of 607 posts for strengthening of the Anti-Infiltration Grid (Tier-II), for 42 new Border Police Posts (BPPs) in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, out of these 607 posts, there will be 39 Sub-Inspector (SI) level posts; 50 Assistant Sub-Inspector level posts; 88 Head Constable level posts and 430 SGCT/Constable level posts.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 607 posts for strengthening of the Anti-Infiltration Grid (Tier-II), for 42 new Border Police Posts (BPPs) in Jammu and Kashmir with 39 posts of Sub Inspector with pay level 6-C(35700-l 13100); 50 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector with pay level 6(35400-112400); 88 posts of Head Constable with pay level 5(29200-92300) and 430 posts of SGCT/Constable with pay level 2(19900-63200),” the order mentioned.
Notably, the army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constitute the first line of defence along borders (Line of Control and the International Border) and man the Tier-I of the Anti-Infiltration Grid. The police form the second line of defence.