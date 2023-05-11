Strengthening Anti-Infiltration Grid | 607 posts created for 42 BPPs in J&K

Jammu: J&K Home Department Thursday sanctioned the creation of 607 posts for strengthening of the Anti-Infiltration Grid (Tier-II), for 42 new Border Police Posts (BPPs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, out of these 607 posts, there will be 39 Sub-Inspector (SI) level posts; 50 Assistant Sub-Inspector level posts; 88 Head Constable level posts and 430 SGCT/Constable level posts.