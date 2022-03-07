‘Strictly adhere to fixed timelines, quality parameters’

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday directed the officers to strictly adhere to the fixed timelines and quality parameters.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting an extensive tour of Jammu city to inspect the pace of ongoing development projects being executed under different schemes, Mehta asked the officers to ensure operationalisation of the project within the given timeline, ensuring decongestion of roads of nearby markets from roadside parking for public convenience.
The chief secretary inspected the pace of progress on the Ramp Based Multi-Level Car Parking project being raised at Panjtirhti.
The officers informed the CS that Rs 30 crore multi-tier parking facility would have four levels of parking besides two basements, ground, and terrace reserved for parking of around 250 vehicles including 33 percent for SUVs and 136 two-wheelers.
The ambitious project is expected to be completed by June 2022 this year.
The chief secretary also visited the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, a multi-tier parking project at General Bus Stand Jammu, Ragunath Bazaar, and ropeway project at Bahu Fort.