‘Strictly adhere to fixed timelines, quality parameters’

The chief secretary inspected the pace of progress on the Ramp Based Multi-Level Car Parking project being raised at Panjtirhti.

The officers informed the CS that Rs 30 crore multi-tier parking facility would have four levels of parking besides two basements, ground, and terrace reserved for parking of around 250 vehicles including 33 percent for SUVs and 136 two-wheelers.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed by June 2022 this year.