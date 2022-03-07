Student feedback to be used to improve teaching outcomes: Rohit Kansal

Terming technology as a potent enabler in making the teaching-learning outcomes measurable and effective, he said that it was now time to harness the power of technology in measuring and improving outcomes.

The Quality Enhancement and Learning Management System (LMS) would provide a 360 degree Performance Insight through a detailed analysis of a number of parameters.

Most important, it had provisions for regular feedback from learners to be received and analyzed. Every student too would have a dedicated account and would be able to receive personalized feedback and evaluation. Since the entire process was automated, both students and faculty would receive automatic emails on various aspects of their performance.

The management of the college too would benefit from reduced paperwork and automation of processes. In particular applications for NAAC, NIRF, NBA could now be easily prepared and submitted.