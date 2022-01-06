Study Gujarat model to monitor teaching impact in schools: Centre tells J&K

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India is pushing for the adoption of the Gujarat model to monitor and study the impact of teaching in schools across J&K.
A meeting in this regard was jointly held by the Chief Secretary and Secretary DSEL Ministry of Education (MoE), GoI to review the educational indicators of the School Education Department (SED) in J&K.
As per the minutes of the meeting, Secretary DSEL said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) could handhold J&K SCERT to assess the teaching skills of teachers of J&K.
“Gujarat model of establishing a Control and Command Centre for monitoring the impact of teaching may be studied and measures adopted with the annual budget from the School Education Department,” read the minutes of the meeting.
In the meeting, instructions have been passed that J&K can adopt the Gujarat model to run TV channels through ViSag Digital initiative situated at Ahmadabad for imparting education through virtual mode, in addition to the Swayamprabha and other channels.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary SED, Additional Secretary DSEL, GoI, Adviser (SDG Index) NITI Aayog, Gol, Director SCERT J&K, Director School Education Kashmir, and Jammu, Project Director SamagraShiksha J&K, Additional Secretary SED, and Joint Director Planning SED J&K.
The officials in the meeting said that the competency level of students at the primary level was directly related to the dropout of students at the upper primary level.
“For this J&K will make use of NIPUN Bharat and FLN initiatives launched by MoE, Gol to improve learning level in primary schools. An action plan will be put in place with help of SamagraShiksha,” read the minutes of the meeting.
The SED J&K was further directed to identify the reasons for the drop in the number of teachers during the last two years and update the figures after factoring in the number of teachers surrendered to Ladakh.
“The reasons for the drop in the number of students appearing in J&K Board examination will be examined by J&K BOSE Chairperson and based on that it will suggest measures to revert the declining trend,” read the minutes of the meeting.