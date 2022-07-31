Sub registrars asked to register documents on appointed date, time

Jammu: Taking serious note of delay in registration through National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), the government has asked all the sub-registrars to ensure “registration of documents of citizens mandatorily on the appointed date and time.”
They have also been directed to revert or refuse any document not fit for registration as per the merits of the case, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908 and other relevant laws.
Sub-registrars have also been warned that any deviation in observance of these instructions will entail disciplinary action.
“It has been brought to the notice of the government that certain sub registrars do not conduct registration of documents uploaded by the citizens on the appointed date and time, leading to delay in registration, thereby defeating the objective of online document registration through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and also casting doubts on the conduct of staff assisting in these registrations,” noted Commissioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri with concern.