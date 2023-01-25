Substantial increase in project completions: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today remarked that J&K has come a long way in improving both the quality and magnitude of expenditure in the last couple of years which has resulted in five fold increase in number of projects completed.

He made these remarks while speaking in a meeting to review the expenditure out of Capex budget 2022-23 by different departments.

The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretaries, Directors of Finance and other concerned officers from different departments.

Srinagar based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to look out for the projects that are nearing completion so that funds are provided for their early culmination. He urged them to accelerate the pace of expenditure so that no part remains to be unspent before the given period.