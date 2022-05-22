Summer vacation announced in High Court from June 6 to 24

Jammu: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will observe summer vacations from June 6 to 24.
It will be a ‘No work period’ for the High Court from June 6 to 11. However, the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal also nominated the judges for both wings of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who would be the vacation judges to hear all matters of urgent nature during the vacation period.
Meanwhile, the subordinate courts failing in summer zone of Jammu province in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the courts located in district Kishtwar, district Doda and also the courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in district Ramban and Bani in district Kathua, will also observe 15 days summer vacations from June 6, 2022.
As per an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, in terms of Rule 12 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, the Chief Justice has nominated Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as the vacation judges from Srinagar wing.
Justice Chowdhary will hear all matters of urgent nature for the period from June 13 to 17, 2022 while Justice Kazmi will be the vacation judge for the period from June 20 to 24, 2022 and will hear all matters of urgent nature.
For the Jammu wing, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Rahul Bharti have been nominated as the vacation judge who will hear all matters of urgent nature during the period June 13 to 17 and June 20 to 24, 2022 respectively.
Registrar General directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of concerned districts would make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdiction.