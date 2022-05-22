Summer vacation announced in High Court from June 6 to 24

Jammu: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will observe summer vacations from June 6 to 24.

It will be a ‘No work period’ for the High Court from June 6 to 11. However, the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal also nominated the judges for both wings of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who would be the vacation judges to hear all matters of urgent nature during the vacation period.

Meanwhile, the subordinate courts failing in summer zone of Jammu province in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the courts located in district Kishtwar, district Doda and also the courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in district Ramban and Bani in district Kathua, will also observe 15 days summer vacations from June 6, 2022.