Sunil Sharma meets HM Amit Shah, raises Paddar, other issues

Jammu: Sunil Sharma, Former minister, and General Secretary BJP J&K met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi and discussed wide ranging issues of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in depth.

According to a press note, during this meeting a representation related to the various genuine demands of the people of J&K including the decades old demand of the people of Paddar for Schedule Tribe status was put forth. The people of Paddar have been raising this demand for a very long time on different forums.

The press note said, “After detailed discussion Home Minister said the new Jammu and Kashmir is on its way to all round development and prosperity. He also assured his support to J&K in addressing all the concerned issues at the earliest possible.