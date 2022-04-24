Sunjwan attack case | Police arrest 2 from Kashmir

“His name came to fore during the course of investigation,” the police officer said while informing that they have also arrested Bilal Ahmed Beig son of Khurshid Ahmed Beig resident of Kokernag, Anantnag last night during an operation.

The police officer said that “Bilal had transported the sucidie attackers from Samba’s Saprwal area to Sunjwan where they were to be launched to carry out attack on the security forces.”

“The analysis of the mobile tower as well as the internet data usage of the general area led to suspicion on a person by name of Bilal Ahmed Beig who had received the terrorists on the border and brought them to Jallalabad area, which were further received by Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh,” the police said. So far, the police have arrested three persons. They have been identified by the police as Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohd Sheikh, resident of Mir Mohalla, Tral following which two more arrest were made i.e., Bilal Ahmed Beig and then, Ishfaq Ahmed, resident of Takia Magam Shah from Anantnag district in Kashmir Valley.