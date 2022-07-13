Sunjwan Attack | NIA conducts searches

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted searches at three locations in Kashmir in the case of indiscriminate firing at the security personnel in Sunjawan, Jammu on April 22, 2022.
An NIA spokesman in a statement issued here said that the attack had been carried out during a joint search operation in Sunjwan in which an ASI of CISF was killed and several others injured.
“Today, NIA conducted searches at three locations in Kashmir (one location in Pulwama district and two locations in Anantnag district) in the case of indiscriminate firing at the security personnel on April 22, 2022, during a joint search operation in Sunjwan, Jammu by the terrorists in which one ASI of CISF was martyred and several others injured,” he said.
The NIA spokesman said that the searches led to the recovery and seizure of various types of incriminating material.
“Further investigation in the case is in progress,” he said.