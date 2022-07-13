Sunjwan Attack | NIA conducts searches

“Today, NIA conducted searches at three locations in Kashmir (one location in Pulwama district and two locations in Anantnag district) in the case of indiscriminate firing at the security personnel on April 22, 2022, during a joint search operation in Sunjwan, Jammu by the terrorists in which one ASI of CISF was martyred and several others injured,” he said.

The NIA spokesman said that the searches led to the recovery and seizure of various types of incriminating material.

“Further investigation in the case is in progress,” he said.