SUPREME COURT HEARING ON ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 | Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty: Advocate Rajeev Dhawan

New Delhi, Aug 16: Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan on Wednesday contended before the Supreme Court (SC) that Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir retained internal sovereignty and Article 370 was a constitutional substitute for a standstill agreement.

He argued that entering the Instrument of Accession with the Indian Union resulted in loss of state's external sovereignty to an extent, but internal sovereignty has not been lost.

Dhavan said that India has the greatest diversity in the world and the Indian constitution is a constitution of a civilisation with many nations and many cultures.

"A diversity that is to be treasured cannot be wished away in the name of uniformity. The Indian Constitution is multi-symmetrical- of which Jammu and Kashmir is a part," he submitted.

Dhavan argued that under President's rule, the Union Parliament can exercise law-making powers of the state legislature, but cannot assume functions such as altering boundaries.