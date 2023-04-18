‘Suspicious’ yellow pigeons found in Sunderbani

Rajouri: Two yellow coloured pigeons being considered as “suspicious” were found in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in the last two days with one of the two birds found lying dead, defence officials said.
They said that both these yellow coloured pigeons, suspected to have come from across the Line of Control (LoC), had been found in different areas of Sunderbani sub division.
The defence officials said that security forces were so far considering it as a normal movement of birds but still carrying the investigation.
They said that villagers in Baja Bain village near LoC spotted a yellow coloured pigeon on Sunday late evening, which is presently in possession of Police.
The defence officials said that the bird was not able to move much and was captured easily after which it was examined by the doctors of the veterinary section.
“There were some markings and words of Urdu language written on this bird,” they said.
The defence officials said that in the second such incident, another yellow coloured pigeon was on Tuesday found lying dead in ward 7 of Sunderbani town.
They said that locals saw this yellow bird lying in the area after which a Police team rushed to the spot and took the bird in its possession.
The defence officials said that this bird was similar to the one captured alive earlier.
“Although such birds with Urdu wording have been found for the first time in the area, it appears to be normal movement of birds. Prima facie it seems that these birds have come from across the LoC and could be part of any bird flying competition or bird center,” they said but added that further investigation into the matter was going on.