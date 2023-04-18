‘Suspicious’ yellow pigeons found in Sunderbani

Rajouri: Two yellow coloured pigeons being considered as “suspicious” were found in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in the last two days with one of the two birds found lying dead, defence officials said.

They said that both these yellow coloured pigeons, suspected to have come from across the Line of Control (LoC), had been found in different areas of Sunderbani sub division.

The defence officials said that security forces were so far considering it as a normal movement of birds but still carrying the investigation.