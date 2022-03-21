Sustainable forest management key to combat climate change: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha today attended the celebrations of the International Day of Forests here at Convention Centre.

The event under the theme “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption” aims to raise awareness on combating climate change, environmental conservation, efficient use of forests for prosperity and well-being of current and future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor termed the initiative as a significant effort to raise awareness among people for the protection of invaluable forests and making them realise their responsibilities to save forests.