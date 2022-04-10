Switzerland delegation meets Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Indian origin Switzerland Member of Parliament Niklaus Samuel Gugger called on Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh here today.
Later, the two leaders, accompanied by their aides, discussed possibilities of extensive collaboration in fields like healthcare, Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy etc.
The visiting dignitary showed great interest in India’s ‘New Education Policy’ and expressed his willingness in knowing about more aspects of the Policy. He also expressed interest in technological collaboration in various sectors and 25 technology hubs created by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India for sustainable development goals.
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, noted that since India and Switzerland traditionally shared cordial mutually trusted relations, it was easy for both the countries to engage with each other on ground of comfort already existing.
It is expected that a high-level delegation from Switzerland will visit India in October this year and there will be efforts to take the bilateral ties to a new height on issues concerning both sides which are mutually beneficial.