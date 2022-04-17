Syama Prasad Mukherjee was part of Nehru’s Cabinet when Art 370 came into existence: Digvijay Singh

Jammu: Digvijay Singh, MP and senior Congress leader on Sunday claimed that BJP’s icon Syama Prasad Mukherjee was party to the Cabinet decision in 1949 on Article 370 and was among those who gave nod to grant special status to erstwhile J&K State.

He said this while interacting with media persons during his short stay in Jammu before visiting revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in District Reasi.

He said that people should study before believing what is being told to them by the BJP leadership as facts are contrary to what is showcased by the saffron party.

He said that it was Syama Prasad Mukherjee who made government in West Bengal in collaboration with Muslim League, the fact which no BJP leader talk s about as it can have detrimental effect on the party’s communal agendas.