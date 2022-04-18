Syed Shahezadi meets spiritual heads of minority communities

Srinagar: Syed Shahezadi, Officiating Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities met with prominent spiritual leaders of minority communities at a function held at Srinagar on Monday and urged all to work for the betterment of the humanity.

The meeting was held with the religious heads to discuss the problems and issues faced by the minority communities.

While speaking on the occasion, she said that we all must strive together to work for humanity and said that the spiritual leaders have a prominent role to play in this regard.