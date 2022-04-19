Syed Shahezadi reviews implementation of PM's new 15-point programme

At the outset the Officiating Chairperson undertook sector wise review of the Minority Welfare Schemes pertaining to different departments and sought feedback from all the Sectoral officers.

She also asked the officers to put forth their opinion and suggestions for effective implementation of the Prime Ministers new 15 point Programme on Minority Welfare Schemes on ground.

Syed Shahezadi while chairing the meeting said that 15-point programme is an attempt to uplift the livelihood of the minorities to ensure that the underprivileged and weaker sections of six centrally notified minority communities have equal opportunities for availing the various government welfare schemes and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the country.