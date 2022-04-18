Symposium on impact of climate change on cultural heritage held at BGSBU

Rajouri: Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri (BGSBU) organised a symposium on the topic, ' “Impact of Climate change on Cultural Heritage” to commemorate the world Heritage Day.
Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU congratulated the Centre for organising the event. Prof. Akbar said that climate change has become one of the most significant threat to world heritage.
He mentioned that climate change is not only impacting the integrity and authenticity of cultural heritage but also limits its potential for economic and social development at the local and global level. Prof. Akbar highlighted the need for appropriate measures that contribute to climate change mitigation and sustainable development.
Fifteen students from different departments of the University participated in the symposium and presented their views on the topic. Arsalan Wani, MBAHTM 2nd semester bagged the 1st position whereas , Zahid ,MA Islamic Studies, 2nd semester student clinched 2nd position. Some participants also presented posters highlighting the significance of the preservenc of cultural heritage.
Dr. Danish Iqbal Raina, Deputy Director Centre for Hospitality and Tourism in his remarks highlighted the role of educational institutions and civil societies to mitigate the challenge of climate change. He stressed upon the students to come forward to manage climate change impacts on World Heritage effectively and sustainably.
Asrar Gaus, coordinator CHT in his opening remarks congratulated the participants and said that these events apart from increasing the awareness also help the students to learn from eachother and become more efficient in their respective fields of study.
Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Wani , a noted Urdu writer was also present on the occassion. Programme was coordinated by Priyanka Khajuria Dr. Shahnawaz and Dr. Shiraz faculty members of the centre. Mehreen Khan and Sehrish Mirza conducted the proceedings of the event.