Symposium on impact of climate change on cultural heritage held at BGSBU

Rajouri: Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri (BGSBU) organised a symposium on the topic, ' “Impact of Climate change on Cultural Heritage” to commemorate the world Heritage Day.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU congratulated the Centre for organising the event. Prof. Akbar said that climate change has become one of the most significant threat to world heritage.

He mentioned that climate change is not only impacting the integrity and authenticity of cultural heritage but also limits its potential for economic and social development at the local and global level. Prof. Akbar highlighted the need for appropriate measures that contribute to climate change mitigation and sustainable development.