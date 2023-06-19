TAC for ‘VLT & EAS’ reconstituted

Jammu: J&K government Monday reconstituted Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) for the project for “Vehicle Location Tracking and Emergency Alert System (VLT & EAS).”

VLT & EAS provides real time identification of a vehicle and its location for immediate response, given its multiple emergency buttons for help under distress. As per GAD order, the TAC has been reconstituted in terms of S O 227 dated July 9, 2021 of the Finance department.

Four-member panel will comprise Director Incharge National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), J&K Shameem Khan as its chairman while a representative from Government College of Engineering & Technology (GCET), Jammu to be nominated by Principal or Dean, GCET, Jammu and a representative of University of Jammu to be nominated by Director or Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science & IT will be its members. Senior Consultant, State e-Mission Team (SeMT) Puneet Kanth will be its member and convener.

As per its terms of reference, the Committee will provide technical vetting of the DPR and give recommendations regarding the provisions proposed in DPR. It will also give its recommendations and suggestions on the viability of the proposed solutions in the DPR.

The panel has been tasked to ensure strict compliance to all rules, procedures or guidelines issued by the government from time to time while vetting the DPR. “The Committee shall be serviced by the Information Technology Department,” directed GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.