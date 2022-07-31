TAD finalises modalities for 25 new hostels

Government has accorded approval for construction of 25 new hostels at an estimated cost of Rs 100.00 Crore, for tribal students, to be completed over a period of two financial years.

These hostels with capacity of 150 students each will accommodate 3750 students and offer modern educational facilities. An amount of Rs 50.00 lakh is being provided for furniture while each hostel will have a library and smart classroom.

State land free of cost for construction of these hostels along with a scope for future expansion has also been provided by the government on priority.

Deputy Commissioners in the concerned districts have allotted land upto five Kanal for each hostel. Based on the Stamp Duty value land measuring 138 Kanal worth Rs 34.00 Cr has been allotted for establishment of 25 hostels in various districts.