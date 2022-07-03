Talib part of Pak conspiracy to target BJP leadership: Raina

Jammu: Facing flak from the opposition after the details about association of top LeT terrorist Talib Hussain, arrested today in Reasi, with BJP surfaced in media, the J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina said that he (Talib) was a “part of conspiracy hatched from Pakistan to target him and the party headquarters.”
Raina, however, lauded the people for assisting police in capturing the two “most-wanted LeT terrorists.” Raina was quoted by a national agency, saying that Talib introduced himself as a journalist to him (Raina) and took his (Raina’s) interviews several times at his party office sometime back.
Raina alleged that he (Talib) developed close liaison with party activists and leaders after coming to the party headquarters (Trikuta Nagar Jammu). J&K BJP president was further quoted saying that he came to know from the security agencies that Talib was a mole planted by Pakistan-based terrorists to target BJP headquarters and the leadership including him.
“The arrest of the duo is a big success for the security forces as a major conspiracy of Pakistan has been thwarted. I also came to know that he had shared the pictures of the BJP headquarters with his handlers across the border,” Raina was further quoted saying.
He said terror organisations, frustrated by BJP's expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, had repeatedly threatened him over in the past many years and since they failed to target him, they hatched a conspiracy to plant their activist in the BJP to target him and other leaders of the party. However, he said, “BJP is determined to wipe-out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. We will not be cowed down by threats or conspiracies.”
The BJP chief was further quoted, saying he was also told by the security agencies that Talib was keeping a close watch on his movement in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and was passing the information to his handlers across the border. “I have full faith in the training, ability and courage of our police and security forces who are determined to root out terrorism. With the arrest of Talib and his associate, the Pakistani conspiracy to target me has failed,” Raina was quoted saying.