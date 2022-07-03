Talib part of Pak conspiracy to target BJP leadership: Raina

Jammu: Facing flak from the opposition after the details about association of top LeT terrorist Talib Hussain, arrested today in Reasi, with BJP surfaced in media, the J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina said that he (Talib) was a “part of conspiracy hatched from Pakistan to target him and the party headquarters.”

Raina, however, lauded the people for assisting police in capturing the two “most-wanted LeT terrorists.” Raina was quoted by a national agency, saying that Talib introduced himself as a journalist to him (Raina) and took his (Raina’s) interviews several times at his party office sometime back.