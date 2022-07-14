Talks, terror cannot go together: Rana

Jammu: Taking jibe at, what he said, the “advocates of India-Pakistan dialogue for the so-called truce between the two countries”, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday said that New Delhi made it amply clear umpteen times that talks and terror could not go together.
“Engagement between two sovereign nations is a central subject and still those trying to carve out an unsolicited role for themselves, for whatever reasons, by jumping the line should understand that India cannot engage itself with a country that sprouts terrorism,” Rana said in an informal chat with media persons at the side-lines of a public grievances redressal camp at the BJP headquarters here this afternoon.
He reiterated that terrorism emanating from Pakistan was on its last breath on the Indian soil of Kashmir due to focussed operations and campaign of the security forces, the police and the people in particular, who had undergone a most traumatic phase during the past over three decades.
“A few people may try to condone or downplay the barbarism unleashed by terrorists in terms of death and devastation caused, and continuously being perpetrated, by the Pakistani lackeys but that doesn't change the ugly face of terrorism Kashmir is witnessing,” he said.
In this context, he referred to the martyrdom of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed in Lal Bazar Srinagar, saying conditional condemnation of such dastardly acts by the privileged some served as cover fire to the enemies of peace. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.
Rana said the Pakistan sponsored, trained and supported terrorists could not hold peace to ransom, as they were destined to doom and meet their fate. “In the guns they keep brandishing lies their end,” he said adding, “The average life of a terrorist is just seven days.”
He also cautioned those “providing cover and moral support to terrorists and peace breakers in pursuit of furthering the political agenda”, saying the people were matured and sagacious enough to read between the lines. He said, “The people of Kashmir are realising the dividends of peace now ever than before as the normalised Valley is booming with economic activity in the wake of unprecedented arrival of tourists and the pilgrims.”
BJP leader said the beautiful, blissful and the compassionate face of Kashmir was galore at the high Himalayas during the recent unfortunate cloudburst tragedy when the local Muslims, unmindful of their Eid festivity, worked shoulder to shoulder with the army, police and NDRF teams in saving the lives of Shri Amarnathji Yatris. “This is the real Kashmir and not the one of those trying to trample its ethos with the alien gun and those providing cover fire for earning brownie points to further their politics,” he added.