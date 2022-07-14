Talks, terror cannot go together: Rana

He reiterated that terrorism emanating from Pakistan was on its last breath on the Indian soil of Kashmir due to focussed operations and campaign of the security forces, the police and the people in particular, who had undergone a most traumatic phase during the past over three decades.

“A few people may try to condone or downplay the barbarism unleashed by terrorists in terms of death and devastation caused, and continuously being perpetrated, by the Pakistani lackeys but that doesn't change the ugly face of terrorism Kashmir is witnessing,” he said.

In this context, he referred to the martyrdom of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed in Lal Bazar Srinagar, saying conditional condemnation of such dastardly acts by the privileged some served as cover fire to the enemies of peace. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.