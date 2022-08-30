Tara Chand, 63 other leaders, prominent workers resign from Congress

Following their resignation, a press conference was addressed by these former Congress leaders in which they claimed that darkness will come to an end under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand said that “You have seen from the last four to five days dozens of people have resigned and extended support to Azad sahab. In future too, you will see the leaders from the party (Congress Party) leave (resign) and join Azad sahab.”

“We are also receiving calls from leaders from different political parties as they are wishing to join us,” he said.

He further said that “A political party will be founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab. He is a secular leader and he will take all leaders along. However, we have nothing to do with BJP.”