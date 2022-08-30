Tara Chand, 63 other leaders, prominent workers resign from Congress

Jammu: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand, Former Minister Abdul Majid Wani, ex-MLA Thakur Balwan Singh, Former Minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, other legislators and senior party functionaries among 64 Congress Party leaders from parts of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, and other areas in support to Former Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad.
In a resignation letter addressing AICC president, Sonia Gandhi, these leaders have cited leadership crises in the Congress Party where a coterie surrounding the party high command is calling shots in the most irresponsible manner and ruining the party.
“All of us had a very long association with the party spanning over decades and devoted all our energy and resources towards the expanding of the party in Jammu and Kashmir. But unfortunately, we found that the treatment meted out to us was humiliation to say the least,” the joint resignation letter reads.
It says that “With our leader and mentor Ghulam Nabi Azad having resigned from the party on the issues listed by him in a letter to you, we believe that we should also come out of Congress party to make some worthwhile contribution in building a positive political society where people are heard and responded too.”
Following their resignation, a press conference was addressed by these former Congress leaders in which they claimed that darkness will come to an end under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand said that “You have seen from the last four to five days dozens of people have resigned and extended support to Azad sahab. In future too, you will see the leaders from the party (Congress Party) leave (resign) and join Azad sahab.”
“We are also receiving calls from leaders from different political parties as they are wishing to join us,” he said.
He further said that “A political party will be founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab. He is a secular leader and he will take all leaders along. However, we have nothing to do with BJP.”