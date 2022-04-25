Tarigami appeals PM Modi to give sense of security to J&K youth

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a sense of security to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and said such a move will be in the best interests of the country.
Addressing a press conference here, Tarigami said it seems that Prime Minister is not being provided a correct and honest feedback about the ground scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I appeal the Prime Minister to get a correct feedback and accordingly take concrete steps for the welfare of people particularly the youth. Promises to provide them facilities and opportunities so that they do not suffer like their fathers and grandfathers are good. But as long as the youth here are not given a sense of security, such promises will seem a distant dream. So, a sense of security among the youth is the immediate need of the hour and they should not feel pushed to the wall through harassment. Such a move will be in the best interests of the country ," he said.
The Communist leader viewed that sincere steps need to be taken for ending the "Dili Ki Doori aur Dil Ki Doori" and otherwise such words will remain confined to words only. Modi during a meeting with mainstream leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in June last year had said he wanted to remove the "Dili Ki Doori (Distance from Delhi) aur Dil Ki Doori ( Distance from heart)."
Tarigami said it was being hoped that Prime Minister during his Jammu visit on Sunday would speak against the hate being openly spread in different parts of the country and give a strong message to those indulging into it.
He said the Prime Minister also did not say anything about the important issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir like restoration of state hood and conduct of assembly polls.
"The government is now taking credit for strengthening the democracy at grass roots level through Panchayati Raj System after the abrogation of Article 370. But let me remind to the government that Panchayati Raj is not something new in Jammu and Kashmir. It was introduced in 1933 here much before independence. Then a people's movement led to making of a document -Naya Kashmir- in 1944 , which gave a solid system of Panchayati Raj through decentrilsation of powers. Land to the tiller and education for all changed the lives of people," the CPI (M) leader said.