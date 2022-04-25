Tarigami appeals PM Modi to give sense of security to J&K youth

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a sense of security to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and said such a move will be in the best interests of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarigami said it seems that Prime Minister is not being provided a correct and honest feedback about the ground scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I appeal the Prime Minister to get a correct feedback and accordingly take concrete steps for the welfare of people particularly the youth. Promises to provide them facilities and opportunities so that they do not suffer like their fathers and grandfathers are good. But as long as the youth here are not given a sense of security, such promises will seem a distant dream. So, a sense of security among the youth is the immediate need of the hour and they should not feel pushed to the wall through harassment. Such a move will be in the best interests of the country ," he said.