Tarun Chugh credits PM Modi for huge BJP mandate in 4 states

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National General Secretary and incharge J&K, Tarun Chugh Thursday said that the huge mandate to BJP in four states including Uttar Pradesh was the outcome of the pro-poor people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chugh said that the BJP has now emerged victorious from East to West and North to South and it was because of the pro-poor people policies of PM Modi.
He also expressed gratitude to the people for giving BJP a huge mandate across four states including Uttar Pradesh.
He said that the BJP could emerge victorious from all these states because of the policies of PM Modi and the work he did during COVID-19 in the country.
“Since 2014 PM Modi has been launching pro-poor people policies, which is why BJP got a huge mandate today. He gave free gas connection to people, free ration, bathrooms under SBM, took India forward internationally, provided free COVID-19 vaccines," Chugh said.
He also said that elections in J&K would be held soon and BJP would emerge victorious there as well. “As has been promised by PM Modi that election will be held in J&K and there we will emerge victorious as well,” Chugh said. KNS