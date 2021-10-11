Tarun Chugh welcomes NC leaders on joining BJP

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development policies were scripting a new chapter in J&K following which parties like National Conference (NC) were on a verge of collapse.

A statement of BJP issued here said that as former NC Provisional President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana along with another NC leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined BJP at its headquarters in Delhi, Chugh, who is the party’s observer for J&K, said that a new chapter had begun in J&K in which people had started realising how they were cheated and defrauded by regional parties like NC. Chugh said that people in J&K were deprived of progress and development because of frauds played on them by parties like NC.

“J&K has entered a new era and many more political leaders will join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.