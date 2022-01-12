Taxpayer Outreach Programme |PCIT Srinagar, Jammu present book to LG Manoj Sinha

The purpose of these outreach programmes and interactive sessions was to understand the difficulties being faced by the public in respect of Direct and Indirect Taxes and to assist them in solving the problems along with motivating the youth to pay taxes, by directly connecting with the pulse of each district.

The aim has also been to find out about the expectations and suggestions of the people from the forthcoming Union Budget and to make the public aware about the technological advancements made by the new taxation regime to increase transparency and ease of compliance and to provide better taxpayers’ service, with the objective to motivate more people to become proud and honest taxpayers, establish a consistent tax base on a large scale, encourage voluntary compliance, ensure swift grievance redressal, generate awareness to educate taxpayers and spread financial literacy with respect to taxation matters, all the while upholding the principle of taxpayer facilitation for the people of India.

It is for the first time that such an exercise has been undertaken by both the Departments jointly to directly connect with the people of J&K and garner their feedback, suggestions and aspirations from the Government of India vis a vis the Income Tax Department and the Central GST Department.