Teachers Forum urges settling of its demands

Jammu: J&K Teachers Forum today decided to hold a protest demonstration in support of the demands of the government teachers at the Directorate of School Education in Jammu on November 15, 2022.
Addressing the media, chairman, J&K Teachers Forum, Ganesh Khajuria said that they had a meeting with the members of the Forum to discuss their pending demands and accordingly chalked out strategy.
Khajuria said, "The DPC has been pending for the last several years for promotion from teachers to master grade and it has put the teachers in distress."
He said that “Around 2000 posts of teachers/masters are vacant in Jammu region and the DPC should also be conducted in Kashmir.”
He said that the issue of transfer should be reviewed as it disturbed the family life of the teachers who were posted far away form their hometowns.
“The teachers who are being dislocated from their home districts suffer badly,” he said and demanded a rational view on the issues of transfer of teachers pending for the last eight years.