Teachers Forum urges settling of its demands

Jammu: J&K Teachers Forum today decided to hold a protest demonstration in support of the demands of the government teachers at the Directorate of School Education in Jammu on November 15, 2022.

Addressing the media, chairman, J&K Teachers Forum, Ganesh Khajuria said that they had a meeting with the members of the Forum to discuss their pending demands and accordingly chalked out strategy.

Khajuria said, "The DPC has been pending for the last several years for promotion from teachers to master grade and it has put the teachers in distress."