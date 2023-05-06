Team of election officers from J&K visits DEO office Rampur

Jammu: A team of Deputy District Election Officers from Jammu and Kashmir visited Rampur (UP) to share the experience regarding the Electoral process with the officers there.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that ADM-Finance and Dy DEO Rampur (UP) Hem Singh chaired a joint meeting of local officers of different departments involved in electoral process and Deputy District Election Officers of UT of J&K. The ADM- F dwelt in detail on various aspects of the election process.

Earlier, the team of Deputy District Election Officers from J&K, which is on a seven day visit to Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, visited District Election Office, Rampur, interacted with the election officers and officials and got first hand appraisal of activities being carried out in the office relating to election.