Technology exhibition at PM's rally to motivate StartUps: Dr Jitendra

Similarly, the Minister said, stalls showcasing integration of Science & Technology with the themes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj would be put up for the benefit of common man.

He added that instead of having conventional stalls at the event, efforts were being made to showcase latest technology which could add value to farmers’ income and science-based demonstration with Panchayati Raj features.

Dr Jitendra Singh also reviewed with senior scientists of CSIR the Aroma Mission and the overall impact of Purple Revolution in augmenting income resources of common man.

He said, “Purple Revolution” is Jammu & Kashmir’s contribution to "Start-ups India". The CSIR had, to begin with introduced high-value essential oil bearing lavender crop through its Jammu based laboratory, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicines (IIIM) for cultivation in districts Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and later also in the other districts including Ramban, Pulwama, etc. In a brief span of time, aroma/lavender cultivation has become a popular option in farming for agricultural Start-up.”