Temperatures show upward trend in J&K

However, the MeT officials said that there would not be any heavy snowfall. “Another moderate Western Disturbance is likely to affect Ladakh during February 19 to 21. Expect cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate snowfall at scattered places of Kargil and over higher reaches of Leh district during this period. However, there is no forecast of heavy snowfall,” the Centre said in a tweet on Thursday.

During last week, Ladakh experienced a good spell of snowfall.

The region has also started recording an upward trend in temperatures.