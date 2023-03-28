Tentative seniority list of 251 JKAS officers notified

Jammu: The government Tuesday issued a tentative seniority list of 251 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, appointed to the service between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2022.

A circular issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma said that the final seniority list of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), appointed to the service between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018, as it stood on December 31, 2018 was notified, vide Government Order No 979-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 22, 2021.

Further appointments were made to the Time Scale of JKAS between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2022 from amongst the members of Junior Scale of JKAS and the departmental feeding services. Consequent upon these appointments to the Time Scale of JKAS, it was necessary to notify the seniority of these officers, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008, Verma said.