Terror funding case: Khurram Parvez, others remanded to NIA custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday remanded Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez, who was arrested last year in an alleged terror funding case, to NIA custody till February 25 along with two other accused persons in the case.

Special NIA Judge Parveen Singh, also allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the custody of other accused -- Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch for four more days.