Terror funding increasing through social media: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed to have strong evidence about increasing cases of money being raised for terrorist activities through crowdfunding on social media platforms.

Director General of the NIA, Dinkar Gupta said, “The measures to curb such cases of terror funding would be discussed in the 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference, being held in Delhi on November 18-19.”

He said: “The funding of Khalistanis in Punjab and terrorist organisations in Kashmir had become a major issue for the country.”

Gupta said that the funds reached the organisations through Hawala and other channels like cash couriers and crowdfunding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the two-day conference in which representatives of 78 countries would be participating.