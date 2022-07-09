Terror links need high level probe: Khera

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and AICC representative Sukhpal Singh Khera on Saturday questioned, what he said, “terror links of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre” and demanded a high level probe into it.
Addressing a media conference at PCC HQ here, Khera raised this demand while referring to the arrest of LeT commander Talib Hussain, who, he alleged, “was part of the IT media cell of BJP”, from Reasi.
Khera was joined by the chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, PCC general secretary Thakur Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders in the press conference.
Taking a dig at BJP, Khera mocked, “The saffron party leaders take nationalism high on their agenda for vote bank politics and question the nationalist credentials of others who have sacrificed lives for the nation. However the presence of terrorists in their cadres goes unexplained by BJP.”