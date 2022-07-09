Terror links need high level probe: Khera

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and AICC representative Sukhpal Singh Khera on Saturday questioned, what he said, “terror links of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre” and demanded a high level probe into it.

Addressing a media conference at PCC HQ here, Khera raised this demand while referring to the arrest of LeT commander Talib Hussain, who, he alleged, “was part of the IT media cell of BJP”, from Reasi.