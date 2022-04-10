Those responsible for KP exodus, now shedding crocodile tears: Dr Jitendra

Speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by “Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj”, Dr Jitendra said, “It is a matter of vindication for BJP that some leaders of the then ruling parties are today speaking the same language which the BJP spoke even 25 years ago. But at that time the same leaders accused BJP of indulging in so-called divisive politics.”

He said that history bore testimony that the then ruling political parties and their leaders benefitted from Kashmiri Pandit exodus and the overwhelming atmosphere of terror that followed because it facilitated their continuance in power.

Union Minister said that he and several other youth activists of his generation were eye-witness to each sequence of exodus beginning from the arrival of first batches of Kashmiri Pandits at Geeta Bhawan Jammu and makeshift camps at Mishriwala and Nagrota, where they lived in most unhygienic conditions with the drains passing through the kitchen area and hardly any toilet facility available.

“It was pathetic to see upper middle class Kashmiri Pandit families forced to live in a makeshift single room shed without any basic amenities,” he recalled.