Time for Kashmiris to rise against Pakistan, its proxies: Rana

Jammu: Stating that enough was enough, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday observed that selective killings were acts of terrorism aimed at creating disharmony.

He added that the people of Kashmir, particularly the civil society, must come out “strongly and openly against Pakistan and her proxies, responsible for such dastardly killings.”

In a statement, Rana hoped the people of Kashmir would come forward to restore the pristine glory of the Valley that received a huge dent by the alien gun culture over the past three decades.