Time to unite against forces who attempt to destroy J&K, its people: Sajjad Shaheen

He said nowadays people are facing a great crisis and are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist adding that every citizen has democratic and fundamental rights, freedom of speech, property rights and right to education.

“However, we are now facing a genuine crisis where divide and rule is being made into a law,” Shaheen said while speaking in a day-long workers convention held at the Main Market Khari.

According to a press note, it was organised by the party's block committee Khari in which large numbers of party functionaries, office bearers, local DDC counselor, Delegates, Sarpanches, Panches besides prominent workers of the party participated.