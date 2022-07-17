Time to unite against forces who attempt to destroy J&K, its people: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference leader and party District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday said it is time to unite against forces who attempt to destroy J&K and its people.
He sent out a message of unity among the people asking them in general and party workers in particular to “unite against forces who attempt to destroy our J&K and divide people."
He said nowadays people are facing a great crisis and are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist adding that every citizen has democratic and fundamental rights, freedom of speech, property rights and right to education.
“However, we are now facing a genuine crisis where divide and rule is being made into a law,” Shaheen said while speaking in a day-long workers convention held at the Main Market Khari.
According to a press note, it was organised by the party's block committee Khari in which large numbers of party functionaries, office bearers, local DDC counselor, Delegates, Sarpanches, Panches besides prominent workers of the party participated.
Shaheen said that “all permutations and combinations by opponents will fall flat and NC will form government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority” whenever elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the “political chemistry developing on ground zero ahead of assembly elections will surprise all including the political pundits”.
“Jammu and Kashmir is bubbling with enthusiasm to have a strong, stable and responsive government under the banner of National Conference as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have made their mind to give a massive mandate to it,” Shaheen said.