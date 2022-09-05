Tipper driver killed in Bhimdasa Gool accident

Ramban: In a road accident, the driver of a tipper died on the spot whereas his helper sustained critical injuries after a tipper (Dumper) fell into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Bhimdasa Gool, Monday evening.

Police said a tipper (Dumper) bearing registration number JK02S-2227 went out of control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge on a link road at Bhaimdasa area Gool resulting in the driver of the vehicle died on the spot whereas his helper sustained critical injuries.