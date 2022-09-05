Tipper driver killed in Bhimdasa Gool accident

Ramban: In a road accident, the driver of a tipper died on the spot whereas his helper sustained critical injuries after a tipper (Dumper) fell into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Bhimdasa Gool, Monday evening.
Police said a tipper (Dumper) bearing registration number JK02S-2227 went out of control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge on a link road at Bhaimdasa area Gool resulting in the driver of the vehicle died on the spot whereas his helper sustained critical injuries.
Police identified the deceased as Zakir Basheer son of Basheer Ahmed resident of Douru district Anantnag.
They identified the injured as Amir Hussan' son Gul Mohammad resident od Khamar district Anantnag.
Police said after providing medical aid at CHC Gool the injured was referred to District Hospital Ramban for specialized treatment.Police have registered a case at Police Station Gool for further investigations.