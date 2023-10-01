TIRANGA RALLY FOR POK IN DELHI LAL QILA | Day not far when PoK will be merged with India again: Gen VK Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister and former Army chief Gen V K Singh today said that day is not far when PoK will be merged with India again, a press release said.

General V K Singh declared from the historic Ramlila Ground near the Red Fort that the day is not far off “ This announcement, coupled with the assertion by Indresh Kumar, the Chief Patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch and a senior leader of the Sangh, foresees a future where, due to Pakistan's nefarious actions, not only PoK but also Baluchistan and Sindh will separate from Pakistan, “ the press release added.

Sunday marked a historic day in Indian history as the nationalist Muslim organisation (RSS) and Kashmir Sewa Sangh (KSS), held a massive rally, expressing their determination to hoist the Indian flag in PoK. Corresponding to this sentiment, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch and Kashmir Sewa Sangh organised a grand rally in the nation's capital, Delhi, the press release said.

Indresh Kumar emphasized the oppressive nature of the Pakistani government, highlighting that India stands for peace, harmony, communal unity, and culture. Observing India's inclusive ethos, POK aspires to reunite with India.

In tandem, General VK Singh stated that the day is not far when PoK will rejoin India. He expressed that if not for British conspiracies, PoK would have never separated from India. Singh mentioned that Pakistan has always feared the desire of PoK residents to reunite with their relatives in Indian Kashmir.

Indresh Kumar pointed out the stark reality of PoK, stating that it is dominated by the Pakistani military, lacking even the basic elements of a nation such as currency, postage, or a distinct flag. He affirmed that the people in PoK consider India their nation and express a genuine desire to join it.

Adding his voice to the collective call, the Chief of Kashmir Sewa Sangh, Firdous Baba, conveyed a message of hope and solidarity. He emphasized that the struggle for the rightful return of PoK is not just a political endeavor but a testament to the aspirations of the people who consider India their homeland. Firdous Baba expressed gratitude for the unity displayed in the rally and urged continued efforts for a peaceful resolution.

MRM National Coordinator, Shahid Akhtar, commended the Indian government's actions in revoking Article 370 and 35A, indicating the commitment of the government to the welfare of Kashmir and Kashmiris. He expressed the nation's resolve to reclaim PoK at all costs.

Mohammad Afzal, MRM National Coordinator, emphasized the inclusive nature of India, where people of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds progress together.