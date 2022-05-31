Tisca Chopra presents award to Aryans Group Chairman

Srinagar: Renowned educationist Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh was honored with prestigious Times Achievers Award.
The award ceremony was hosted by the renowned Times Group Company. The award to Dr. Kataria was presented by Bollywood Actress, Film Producer & Author Tisca Chopra for excellence in the field of education.
After receiving this honour while thanking Kataria said that Aryans Group is committed to quality education in the region. It is a matter of pride for him to receive this prestigious award.
Kataria congratulated the whole Aryans Team & said that the students and staff of Aryans Group have achieved many achievements in the last 15 years.
It is to be mentioned that Dr. Anshu Kataria is Alumnus (Masters & Doctorate) of University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh possesses considerable experience of around 23 years.
In a short span of 15 years, he has established his own 8 Colleges including Business, Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Education, and Agriculture on Chandigarh- Patiala Highway in 20 acre lush green campus having more than 3500 students.