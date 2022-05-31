Tisca Chopra presents award to Aryans Group Chairman

After receiving this honour while thanking Kataria said that Aryans Group is committed to quality education in the region. It is a matter of pride for him to receive this prestigious award.

Kataria congratulated the whole Aryans Team & said that the students and staff of Aryans Group have achieved many achievements in the last 15 years.

It is to be mentioned that Dr. Anshu Kataria is Alumnus (Masters & Doctorate) of University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh possesses considerable experience of around 23 years.

In a short span of 15 years, he has established his own 8 Colleges including Business, Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Education, and Agriculture on Chandigarh- Patiala Highway in 20 acre lush green campus having more than 3500 students.